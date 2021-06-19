Pacific Global Investment Management CO Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Adobe were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

