Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,928 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.82. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

