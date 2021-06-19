Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $352.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.