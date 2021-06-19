Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Shares of CASY opened at $197.07 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.34 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

