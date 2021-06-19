Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIAF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.