Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIAF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
About Sino Agro Food
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.