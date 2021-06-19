Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.0 days.

Shares of PZRIF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

