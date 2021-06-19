MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,723.0 days.

Shares of MorphoSys stock remained flat at $$84.75 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

