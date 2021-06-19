Blair William & Co. IL Buys 847 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $354.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

