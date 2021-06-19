Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

