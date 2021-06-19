Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $12.17 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

