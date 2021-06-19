iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

