XMax (XMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. XMax has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $297,047.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,091,198 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

