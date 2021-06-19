F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 137,953 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,681.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 177,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after buying an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. 5,881,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

