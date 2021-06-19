Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 23,373 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IBCP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.15. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

