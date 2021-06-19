Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $659,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

MCO stock opened at $348.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $3,593,910. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

