Reviewing Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 15.94% 19.49% 7.37% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Swisscom has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Swisscom and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 4 3 0 0 1.43 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.51 $1.63 billion $3.15 18.23 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Swisscom beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

