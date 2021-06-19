Comparing Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.09 $6.83 million $1.57 15.43 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 13.71% 7.89% 0.60% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Dacotah Banks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans, as well as agriculture, small business administration, and business loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobiles, recreational vehicles, boat loans, and home equity loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, U.S. Government and federal agency securities, and other marketable securities. As of December 31, 2020, It had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties and a loan production office in Webster County. The company also provides access to approximately 32,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.