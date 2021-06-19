Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 20,941 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.31% of TE Connectivity worth $558,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. 2,518,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

