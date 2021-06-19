Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $488,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,341. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

