Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 357.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $46,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. 1,132,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.