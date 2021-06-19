Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $60,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of SUI traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.32. 1,047,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

