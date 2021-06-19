Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $38.86 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48,611 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.98. 1,627,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,761. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

