Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. 12,948,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,302. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

