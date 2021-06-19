Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,542 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 74.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 472,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.10. 3,826,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $62.63.

