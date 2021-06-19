Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 956,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $48,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 6,033,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,714. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

