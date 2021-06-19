Citigroup Inc. Has $51.50 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.30% of Healthpeak Properties worth $51,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,374,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,986. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

