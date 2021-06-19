Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Holdings Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 2.43% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.14 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

