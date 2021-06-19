Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3,780.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.4% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 27,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $261.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

