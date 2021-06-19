Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

