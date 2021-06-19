Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 64.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

