Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

