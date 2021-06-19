Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

