Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.