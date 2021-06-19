Barrett Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242,766 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 165,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

