Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Lessened by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of BDC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.24. 384,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

