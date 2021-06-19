Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,402.22. 2,259,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,738. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.