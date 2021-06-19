Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $172.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.45 million and the highest is $172.82 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $689.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $693.48 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 2,836,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,200. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $12,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

