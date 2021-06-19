Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Position Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 807.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NIO were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $5,884,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.99. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.