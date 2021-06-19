Linear Market Cap Reaches $113.56 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $113.56 million and $11.98 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00059583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.26 or 0.00738363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00083846 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,096,603 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

