Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $213.82 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.26 or 0.00070319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $213.82 million and $4.62 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

