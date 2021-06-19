$18.36 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $18.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the lowest is $18.25 million. Airgain reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $76.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $78.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.23 million, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $101.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 700,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,538. Airgain has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $221.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Airgain by 110.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

