Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 47,046 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,593% compared to the average volume of 1,274 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,736,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.20. 5,116,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

