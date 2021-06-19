Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.