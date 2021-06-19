Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 382,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,544. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.67.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

