Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $158.86 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Strong has a market cap of $21.97 million and $2.14 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $158.86 or 0.00444309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00144982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00183316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,803.03 or 1.00134124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.22 or 0.00859248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

