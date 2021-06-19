Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce $11.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.45 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $47.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFNW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

