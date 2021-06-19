Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WASH traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 176,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,272. The firm has a market cap of $876.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

