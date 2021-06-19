$78.82 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. Talend has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.