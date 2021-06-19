Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

AVO opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

