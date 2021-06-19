William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $285.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.